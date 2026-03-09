Scoot Henderson headshot

Scoot Henderson News: Scores season-high 28 points

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 9, 2026

Henderson closed Sunday's 131-111 victory over the Pacers with 28 points (10-15 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 5-6 FT), three rebounds, six assists, one block and one steal over 26 minutes.

Henderson was one of the main reasons why the Blazers secured a comfortable 20-point blowout win Sunday. The electric floor general didn't start after being part of the first unit in the past two contests, but he responded with his best game of the season thus far. Henderson made his debut Feb. 6 but has been very consistent, scoring in double digits in 10 of his 13 appearances. He's averaging 12.9 points, 2.8 rebounds and 4.5 assists per game, so he should carry some fantasy appeal as long as he stays healthy and regardless of his role.

Scoot Henderson
Portland Trail Blazers
More Stats & News
