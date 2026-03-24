Scoot Henderson News: Season-high four steals
Henderson notched 13 points (4-9 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 2-4 FT), three rebounds, four assists and four steals across 24 minutes during Monday's 134-99 win over Brooklyn.
The four swipes were a season high for Henderson, who continues to be an effective sixth man for the Trail Blazers. Over his last nine contests, the third-year guard has averaged 15.9 points, 3.2 assists, 2.8 rebounds, 1.1 steals and 2.4 three-pointers in 24.6 minutes per game while shooting 47.8 percent from downtown.
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