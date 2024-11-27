Scoot Henderson News: Season-high minutes count in return

Henderson (back) tallied 17 points (6-11 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 2-6 FT), nine assists, two rebounds and one block in 35 minutes Wednesday in the Trail Blazers' 121-114 loss to the Pacers.

The Trail Blazers showed no concern about easing Henderson back into the mix after he had missed the last three games with a back strain, as his 35 minutes were a new season high. While Henderson turned in quality production in the points, three-pointers and assists columns, a rough showing from the foul line lessened the value of his fantasy line in category leagues. Henderson benefited from Portland being shorthanded on healthy players Wednesday, so he could be a candidate to lose out on some minutes if Jerami Grant (knee) and (to a lesser extent) Robert Williams (concussion) are able to play in the Trail Blazers' next game Friday versus the Kings.