Scoot Henderson News: Shooting woes in win

Henderson racked up five points (2-6 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 1-2 FT), five assists, two rebounds and two steals over 25 minutes during Monday's 118-100 win over the Pelicans.

Henderson struggled from the field Monday, though he did post five-plus assists for the sixth time this season. The 20-year-old has shot only 32.0 percent across the last three games, during which he also saw a slight decrease in playing time. Henderson has averaged 12.3 points, 4.9 assists, 3.0 rebounds and 0.8 steals while shooting 40.5 percent across 25.6 minutes per game over eight regular-season outings.