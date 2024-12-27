Scoot Henderson News: Sinks go-ahead jumper for win
Henderson finished Thursday's 122-120 win over Utah with 18 points (6-12 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 3-4 FT), 10 assists, one block and two steals across 30 minutes.
Henderson's fadeaway jumper with less then a second remaining sealed the win for the Trail Blazers. The former first-round pick notched his first double-double of the season and matched a season high with with three three-pointers. He has accumulated double-digit scoring in three consecutive games and is serving the team well as the first man up with the second unit.
