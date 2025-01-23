Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Scoot Henderson headshot

Scoot Henderson News: Slides back to bench Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 23, 2025

Henderson will come off the bench in Thursday's game against the Magic.

The second-year pro will retreat to the bench after starting in the club's last two outings with Anfernee Simons and Toumani Camara both missing a matchup. Henderson has started in four of the Trail Blazers' last five outings, during which he has averaged 22.4 points, 7.8 assists, 4.0 rebounds and 1.2 steals in 34.8 minutes per contest.

Scoot Henderson
Portland Trail Blazers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now