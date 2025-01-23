Scoot Henderson News: Slides back to bench Thursday

Henderson will come off the bench in Thursday's game against the Magic.

The second-year pro will retreat to the bench after starting in the club's last two outings with Anfernee Simons and Toumani Camara both missing a matchup. Henderson has started in four of the Trail Blazers' last five outings, during which he has averaged 22.4 points, 7.8 assists, 4.0 rebounds and 1.2 steals in 34.8 minutes per contest.