Scoot Henderson News: Starting Sunday
Henderson is in the Trail Blazers' starting lineup against the Wizards on Sunday, Sean Highkin of Rip City Radio 620 Portland reports.
With Jerami Grant (calf) sidelined, Henderson will make his fourth start of the season Sunday (and third since March 4). Over his last five outings, Henderson has averaged 13.8 points, 3.0 assists, 2.8 rebounds, 1.6 threes and 2.2 steals over 24.2 minutes per contest.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Scoot Henderson See More
-
General NBA Article
Fantasy Basketball Week 23 Matchups & Streaming Tips: Schedule Guide6 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Sunday, March 1514 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Sunday, March 128 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 2631 days ago
-
NBA Waiver Wire
Top Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire Pickups to Maximize Your Lineup in March31 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Scoot Henderson See More