Scoot Henderson headshot

Scoot Henderson News: Starting Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 26, 2026

Henderson will start Thursday in Chicago.

This will be Henderson's first start of the season, and it'll be Toumani Camara, Jrue Holiday, Jerami Grant and Kris Murray joining him in the first unit for Thursday's game. Henderson is coming off a 19-point game and will draw a favorable matchup against the Bulls, so he's on the radar as a potential streamer if you need some points and dimes.

Scoot Henderson
Portland Trail Blazers
