Scoot Henderson News: Starting Wednesday
Henderson will start Wednesday's game against the Grizzlies.
With Deni Avdija (back), Shaedon Sharpe (lower leg) and Kris Murray (illness) all unavailable, Henderson will get the starting nod for the second time this season. During his lone start in Thursday's win over Chicago, the third-year guard posted 12 points, four assists and three rebounds in 24 minutes.
