Scoot Henderson News: Steals five balls in victory

Henderson produced 19 points (8-15 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 1-3 FT), four rebounds, six assists, one block and five steals in 29 minutes during Saturday's 126-122 victory over the Mavericks.

It's only a matter of time before Henderson earns a leading role in Portland, but fantasy managers in a dynasty setup will have to settle for a second-unit role for the time being. Despite encouraging reserve numbers for the Trail Blazers, Henderson has a very talented backcourt ahead of him on the depth chart, making it difficult for him to break 30 minutes consistently.