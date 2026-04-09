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Scoot Henderson News: Strong line in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 9, 2026 at 8:28am

Henderson had 20 points (7-20 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 3-4 FT), three rebounds, two assists, one block and three steals over 38 minutes during Wednesday's 112-101 loss to the Spurs.

For the fifth time this campaign, Henderson reached 20 points for the Trail Blazers. Across 28 total appearances, he holds averages of 14.4 points, 3.8 assists, 2.8 rebounds and 1.9 three-pointers on 41.4 percent shooting from the field.

Scoot Henderson
Portland Trail Blazers
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