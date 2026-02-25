Scoot Henderson News: Strong showing from second unit
Henderson ended with 19 points (7-18 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 4-4 FT), six rebounds and five assists over 29 minutes off the bench during Tuesday's 124-121 loss to the Timberwolves.
The points and boards were both season highs for Henderson, albeit in just seven appearances. The third-year guard missed the first three-plus months of the campaign due to a hamstring injury, and he returned in the nick of time as Shaedon Sharpe (calf) went down in early February and could be sidelined into April. Henderson is no longer playing with a minutes restriction, and his workload and usage could both be near starter levels as he fills sixth-man duties for the Blazers.
