Scoot Henderson headshot

Scoot Henderson News: Strong showing from second unit

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 25, 2026

Henderson ended with 19 points (7-18 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 4-4 FT), six rebounds and five assists over 29 minutes off the bench during Tuesday's 124-121 loss to the Timberwolves.

The points and boards were both season highs for Henderson, albeit in just seven appearances. The third-year guard missed the first three-plus months of the campaign due to a hamstring injury, and he returned in the nick of time as Shaedon Sharpe (calf) went down in early February and could be sidelined into April. Henderson is no longer playing with a minutes restriction, and his workload and usage could both be near starter levels as he fills sixth-man duties for the Blazers.

Scoot Henderson
Portland Trail Blazers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Scoot Henderson See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Scoot Henderson See More
Five Bold Post-All-Star NBA Predictions That Will Reshape Fantasy Basketball
NBA
Five Bold Post-All-Star NBA Predictions That Will Reshape Fantasy Basketball
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
6 days ago
Fantasy Basketball Breakouts: Players Gaining Roles & Value
NBA
Fantasy Basketball Breakouts: Players Gaining Roles & Value
Author Image
Dan Bruno
14 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, January 26
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, January 26
Author Image
Joe Mayo
30 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, January 18
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, January 18
Author Image
Joel Bartilotta
38 days ago
Top 10 Fantasy Basketball Bench Players Delivering Value With Upside
NBA
Top 10 Fantasy Basketball Bench Players Delivering Value With Upside
Author Image
Dan Bruno
42 days ago