Scoot Henderson News: Strong showing off bench Friday

Henderson finished Friday's 127-102 loss to the Timberwolves with 16 points (6-14 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 4-4 FT), four rebounds, three assists and one steal in 32 minutes.

Henderson has been relatively inconsistent as a scoring weapon coming off the bench for the Blazers, failing to reach the 10-point mark in four of his 10 appearances. The nature of that role, especially in a rebuilding team, limits his upside considerably. During those 10 appearances, Henderson is averaging 12.5 points and 4.5 assists per game, although he's only shooting 40.9 percent from the field and 26.7 percent from deep.