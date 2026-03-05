Scoot Henderson News: Struggles despite spot start
Henderson closed with eight points (3-11 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 1-2 FT), one rebound, three assists and one steal across 24 minutes during Wednesday's 122-114 victory over Memphis.
Henderson moved into the starting lineup for just the second time since returning from injury, although the promotion failed to improve what has been a tough couple of weeks. In seven appearances during that time, he has averaged just 11.4 points, 4.0 assists and 1.0 three-pointers, leaving him outside the top 300 in nine-category leagues.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Scoot Henderson See More
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Sunday, March 14 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 267 days ago
-
NBA Waiver Wire
Top Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire Pickups to Maximize Your Lineup in March7 days ago
-
General NBA Article
Five Bold Post-All-Star NBA Predictions That Will Reshape Fantasy Basketball14 days ago
-
General NBA Article
Fantasy Basketball Breakouts: Players Gaining Roles & Value22 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Scoot Henderson See More