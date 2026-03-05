Scoot Henderson headshot

Scoot Henderson News: Struggles despite spot start

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 5, 2026

Henderson closed with eight points (3-11 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 1-2 FT), one rebound, three assists and one steal across 24 minutes during Wednesday's 122-114 victory over Memphis.

Henderson moved into the starting lineup for just the second time since returning from injury, although the promotion failed to improve what has been a tough couple of weeks. In seven appearances during that time, he has averaged just 11.4 points, 4.0 assists and 1.0 three-pointers, leaving him outside the top 300 in nine-category leagues.

Scoot Henderson
Portland Trail Blazers
