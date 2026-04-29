Scoot Henderson News: Struggles in 17 minutes
Henderson finished Tuesday's 114-95 loss to San Antonio in Game 5 of the first round of the Western Conference playoffs with five points (2-6 FG, 1-2 3Pt) and two rebounds over 17 minutes.
After a strong start to the series, Henderson scored a total of five points on a combined 2-of-13 shooting in the final two games. Injuries derailed his third NBA season, limiting him to 30 regular-season appearances with averages of 14.2 points, 3.7 assists, 2.7 rebounds and 1.9 three-pointers in 24.9 minutes per contest.
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