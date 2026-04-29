Scoot Henderson headshot

Scoot Henderson News: Struggles in 17 minutes

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 29, 2026

Henderson finished Tuesday's 114-95 loss to San Antonio in Game 5 of the first round of the Western Conference playoffs with five points (2-6 FG, 1-2 3Pt) and two rebounds over 17 minutes.

After a strong start to the series, Henderson scored a total of five points on a combined 2-of-13 shooting in the final two games. Injuries derailed his third NBA season, limiting him to 30 regular-season appearances with averages of 14.2 points, 3.7 assists, 2.7 rebounds and 1.9 three-pointers in 24.9 minutes per contest.

Scoot Henderson
Portland Trail Blazers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Scoot Henderson See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Scoot Henderson See More
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, April 28
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, April 28
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
Yesterday
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Sunday, April 26
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Sunday, April 26
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
3 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, April 24
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, April 24
Author Image
Dan Bruno
5 days ago
Wembanyama Concussion: When Will Wemby Return for Spurs vs. Trail Blazers?
NBA
Wembanyama Concussion: When Will Wemby Return for Spurs vs. Trail Blazers?
Author Image
Alex Barutha
7 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Playoff Plays and Strategy for Sunday, April 19
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Playoff Plays and Strategy for Sunday, April 19
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
11 days ago