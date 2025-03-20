Scoot Henderson News: Struggles with efficiency

Henderson produced five points (2-10 FG, 1-7 3Pt), three rebounds and five assists across 20 minutes during Wednesday's 115-99 victory over the Grizzlies.

Henderson has now failed to score double-digit points in each of his last three contests. The second-year guard's 20 minutes of action against Memphis were his fewest since Feb. 22. Henderson has struggled mightily with his efficiency as of late, shooting just 38.1 percent from the field and 30.6 percent from three across his last 10 outings.