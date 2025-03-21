Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Scoot Henderson headshot

Scoot Henderson News: Will start vs. Denver

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 21, 2025 at 7:56pm

Henderson is in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Nuggets.

Henderson will move to the starting lineup due to the absence of Anfernee Simons (illness). Henderson is coming off a subpar performance in the win over the Grizzlies on March 19, but other than that, he's been playing well of late. He's averaging 13.5 points, 4.0 assists and 3.6 rebounds per game across 10 appearances off the bench this month.

Scoot Henderson
Portland Trail Blazers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now