Scoot Henderson News: Won't start Sunday
Henderson won't start Sunday's game against the Pacers.
With Deni Avdija (back) returning to action, Henderson will slide to the second unit. Over nine appearances off the bench this season, the 22-year-old point guard has averaged 12.9 points, 4.8 assists and 3.1 rebounds in 23.0 minutes per contest.
