Scottie Barnes Injury: Bruises right quad Tuesday

Barnes bruised his right quadriceps during Tuesday's 116-107 loss to the Thunder and will be listed questionable for Wednesday's game against the Spurs, Michael Grange of Sportsnet.ca reports. He finished Tuesday's contest with 15 points (7-17 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 1-1 FT), seven assists, four blocks, three steals and three rebounds.

Though Barnes ended with well below his season averages in points (19.1 per game) and rebounds (8.3), he made up for it by pacing the Raptors in assists and upping his production on the defensive end. The All-Star forward is now up to 1.6 blocks per game on the season, tops among all non-centers in the NBA. In the short term, fantasy managers will need to keep an eye on Barnes' status while he manages the quad injury, which he appeared to sustain late in Tuesday's contest. Toronto won't hold a morning shootaround Wednesday, so clarity on Barnes' status may not arrive until shortly before the 7:30 p.m. ET tipoff against the Spurs.