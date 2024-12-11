Scottie Barnes Injury: Facing multi-week absence

Barnes is expected to miss several weeks after spraining his right ankle in Monday's 113-108 loss to the Knicks, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.

Toronto has yet to provide an update on the results of the MRI that Barnes underwent Tuesday, but the projected multi-week recovery timeline provided by Sharania suggests that the forward is dealing with at least a moderate ankle sprain. Barnes had been seeing most of his playing time at point guard of late while Immanuel Quickley (elbow) has been out indefinitely, but Davion Mitchell could now be on track to step in as Toronto's primary facilitator until one of Barnes or Quickley return. The absence of Barnes could also open up some extra minutes for players such as Ochai Agbaji, Kelly Olynyk, Ja'Kobe Walter and Jamal Shead.