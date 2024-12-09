Scottie Barnes Injury: Heads to locker room Monday

Barnes went back to the locker room with 6:47 remaining in the third quarter of Monday's game against the Knicks due to an apparent injury to his lower right leg, Steve Popper of Newsday reports.

The 23-year-old went down in significant pain after contesting a shot attempt from Karl-Anthony Towns near the basket. Barnes hopped back to the locker room while putting all of his weight on his left foot, and if he's unable to return, he'll finish the game with 15 points (5-11 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds and three assists across 23 minutes.