Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Discord AMA
Join MLB Editor Erik Halterman for a live Q&A Session NOW on Discord: #mlb-fantasy!
Scottie Barnes headshot

Scottie Barnes Injury: Iffy for Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 11, 2025 at 11:03am

Barnes (finger) is questionable for Wednesday's game against the 76ers, Blake Murphy of Sportsnet.ca reports.

According to Murphy, Barnes has been playing through a finger and hand sprain over the past few games, and he aggravated it Monday against the Wizards. The Raptors are already shorthanded, but it wouldn't be a surprise if they exercised caution given where they are in the standings. Meanwhile, Ochai Agbaji (ankle) and Jamison Battle (nose) are also questionable for Toronto.

Scottie Barnes
Toronto Raptors
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now