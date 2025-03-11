Scottie Barnes Injury: Iffy for Wednesday
Barnes (finger) is questionable for Wednesday's game against the 76ers, Blake Murphy of Sportsnet.ca reports.
According to Murphy, Barnes has been playing through a finger and hand sprain over the past few games, and he aggravated it Monday against the Wizards. The Raptors are already shorthanded, but it wouldn't be a surprise if they exercised caution given where they are in the standings. Meanwhile, Ochai Agbaji (ankle) and Jamison Battle (nose) are also questionable for Toronto.
