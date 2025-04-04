Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Scottie Barnes headshot

Scottie Barnes Injury: Questionable for Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 4, 2025

Barnes (hand) is questionable for Friday's game against Detroit.

Barnes, who continues to battle a right hand issue, could be held out for maintenance for the second leg of this back-to-back set. His injury has affected his shot, and during Thursday's game versus Portland, he totaled five points (2-8 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 1-1 FT), two rebounds, five assists and one steal across 27 minutes.

Scottie Barnes
Toronto Raptors
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now