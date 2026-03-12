Scottie Barnes headshot

Scottie Barnes Injury: Questionable for Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 12, 2026

Barnes is questionable for Friday's game versus the Suns due to an illness, Blake Murphy of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Barnes is feeling under the weather, but we'll have a better idea on his status for Friday's game based on his activity level at shootaround. If he's not able to give it a go, Brandon Ingram would see an uptick in usage and there would be more minutes available for Jamison Battle and Sandro Mamukelashvili.

