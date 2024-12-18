Fantasy Basketball
Scottie Barnes Injury: Questionable for Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on December 18, 2024 at 10:36am

Barnes (ankle) is expected to be listed as questionable for Thursday's game against the Nets, Josh Lewenberg of TSN.ca reports.

Barnes, who was diagnosed with an ankle sprain Dec. 9, was expected to miss several weeks of action. However, he appears to be way ahead of schedule and is officially day-to-day. Barnes was having a solid season before his injury, averaging 20.6 points, 8.4 rebounds, 7.4 assists, 1.3 steals, 0.7 blocks and 1.9 three-pointers.

