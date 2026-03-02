Scottie Barnes headshot

Scottie Barnes Injury: Questionable for Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 2, 2026 at 11:43am

Barnes is questionable for Tuesday's game against the Knicks with a thigh bruise, per Michael Grange of Sportsnet.ca.

Barnes participated in Monday's practice, which should put him on the right side of the questionable marker for Tuesday. If the All-Star forward is ultimately unable to suit up, Ja'Kobe Walter and Jamal Shead would likely see enough playing time to draw streaming attention in most fantasy leagues.

Scottie Barnes
Toronto Raptors
