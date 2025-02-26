Scottie Barnes Injury: Questionable for Wednesday

Barnes is questionable for Wednesday's game against Indiana with a hip contusion, Blake Murphy of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Wednesday's game is the second leg of a back-to-back set, and the Raptors could exercise caution here. During Tuesday's 111-101 loss to Boston, Barnes produced 21 points (7-14 FG, 0-5 3Pt, 7-9 FT), six assists, three rebounds and two steals over 34 minutes. If he's unable to play, guys like Gradey Dick, Jamal Shead and Ja'Kobe Walter could step into larger roles for the Raptors.