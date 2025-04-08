Fantasy Basketball
Scottie Barnes

Scottie Barnes Injury: Questionable for Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 8, 2025 at 3:07pm

Barnes (hand) has been listed as questionable for Wednesday's game against the Hornets, Esfandiar Baraheni of The Athletic reports.

After missing the last two games due to a right hand injury, Barnes has a chance to play Wednesday against Charlotte. The star forward is averaging 18.9 points, 7.6 rebounds, 5.8 assists, 1.5 steals and 1.0 blocks per game, shooting 44 percent from the floor and 26.3 percent from beyond the arc.

Scottie Barnes
Toronto Raptors

