Scottie Barnes headshot

Scottie Barnes Injury: Questionable Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 8, 2025 at 10:14am

Barnes (hand) has been listed as questionable for Saturday's game against the Wizards, Josh Lewenberg of TSN.ca reports.

After recording a double-double in Friday's win against the Jazz, Barnes may sit against Washington in the second game of a back-to-back. If the Raptors end up ruling out the star forward, Toronto will likely turn to Jamison Battle and Jared Rhoden to help shoulder the load in the frontcourt Saturday, especially if Chris Boucher (teeth) cannot play.

Scottie Barnes
Toronto Raptors
