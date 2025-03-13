Scottie Barnes Injury: Questionable to play Friday
Barnes (hand) is listed as questionable for Friday's game against Utah, Esfandiar Baraheni of The Athletic reports.
Barnes was unable to play in Wednesday's win over the 76ers after aggravating a right hand injury against the Wizards on Monday. Jamison Battle, Jared Rhoden and Garrett Temple would continue to see more playing time if Barnes is unable to play Friday.
