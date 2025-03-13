Fantasy Basketball
Scottie Barnes headshot

Scottie Barnes Injury: Questionable to play Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 13, 2025

Barnes (hand) is listed as questionable for Friday's game against Utah, Esfandiar Baraheni of The Athletic reports.

Barnes was unable to play in Wednesday's win over the 76ers after aggravating a right hand injury against the Wizards on Monday. Jamison Battle, Jared Rhoden and Garrett Temple would continue to see more playing time if Barnes is unable to play Friday.

Scottie Barnes
Toronto Raptors
More Stats & News
