Scottie Barnes headshot

Scottie Barnes Injury: Set to see specialist Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on November 1, 2024 at 3:04pm

Barnes, who has already been ruled out for around the next three weeks due to an orbital fracture, will see a specialist Monday, Michael Grange of Sportsnet.ca reports.

The All-Star sustained the injury after an elbow to the face from Nikola Jokic in the fourth quarter of Monday's overtime loss to the Nuggets. Barnes is already expected to miss significant time, and the trip to the doctor could determine whether surgery is necessary, as well as what his treatment plan looks like. In the meantime, expect Ochai Agbaji and Jonathan Mogbo to pick up extra minutes.

Scottie Barnes
Toronto Raptors
