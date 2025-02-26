Fantasy Basketball
Scottie Barnes headshot

Scottie Barnes Injury: Won't play Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 26, 2025 at 2:49pm

Barnes (hip) is out for Wednesday's game against Indiana, Dustin Dopirak of The Indianapolis Star reports.

Barnes will sit out the second half of Toronto's back-to-back against the Pacers due to a hip contusion. The star forward's next chance to suit up comes Friday in Chicago. The Raptors' offense should run through Immanuel Quickley and RJ Barrett on Wednesday, and Ochai Agbaji stands out as the most likely candidate to replace Barnes in the starting lineup.

Scottie Barnes
Toronto Raptors
