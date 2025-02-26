Scottie Barnes Injury: Won't play Wednesday

Barnes (hip) is out for Wednesday's game against Indiana, Dustin Dopirak of The Indianapolis Star reports.

Barnes will sit out the second half of Toronto's back-to-back against the Pacers due to a hip contusion. The star forward's next chance to suit up comes Friday in Chicago. The Raptors' offense should run through Immanuel Quickley and RJ Barrett on Wednesday, and Ochai Agbaji stands out as the most likely candidate to replace Barnes in the starting lineup.