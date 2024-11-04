Scottie Barnes Injury: Won't require surgery

Barnes, who has already been ruled out for an extended period of time due to an orbital fracture, will not require surgery, Blake Murphy of Sportsnet.ca reports.

The All-Star sustained the injury after an elbow to the face from Nikola Jokic in the fourth quarter of last Monday's overtime loss to the Nuggets, during which Barnes posted 21 points (9-19 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 2-4 FT), 12 rebounds, nine assists, five steals and a block across 35 minutes. The 23-year-old is still expected to miss significant time, meaning Chris Boucher and Ochai Agbaji will likely continue to handle an increased workload.