Scottie Barnes headshot

Scottie Barnes Injury: X-rays come back clean Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on December 9, 2024 at 7:27pm

Barnes sustained a sprained right ankle in the third quarter of Monday's 113-108 loss to the Knicks, though X-rays came back negative and he'll be re-evaluated Tuesday, Blake Murphy of Sportsnet.ca reports. Barnes finished with 15 points (5-11 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds and three assists across 23 minutes.

The star 23-year-old sustained the ankle injury after contesting a shot attempt from Karl-Anthony Towns near the basket. Barnes was unable to put any weight on his right foot as he hopped back to the locker room, where he was eventually ruled out. However, the point forward seemingly avoided a major injury as the X-rays didn't reveal any major damage to the ankle. If Barnes is sidelined for Thursday's game against the Heat, Davion Mitchell and Ja'Kobe Walter could see an increased role.

Scottie Barnes
Toronto Raptors
