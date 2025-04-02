Scottie Barnes News: Another muted performance Tuesday

Barnes posted nine points (4-14 FG, 1-5 3Pt), four rebounds, four assists and two steals over 24 minutes during Tuesday's 137-118 loss to the Bulls.

Barnes connected on just 28.6 percent of his field-goal attempts Tuesday. It was the second game in a row that he failed to crack double-digit points, and over his last five games he's shot 34.2 percent from the field and 15.8 percent from three-point range. Barnes will look to get back on track against the Trail Blazers on Thursday.