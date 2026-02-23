Scottie Barnes News: Available for Tuesday
Barnes (personal) is available for Tuesday's game against the Thunder.
Barnes has the green light to return after missing Sunday's game versus the Bucks. With this news, Collin Murray-Boyles, Gradey Dick and Jamison Battle could see reduced roles.
