Scottie Barnes News: Available for Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 23, 2026

Barnes (personal) is available for Tuesday's game against the Thunder.

Barnes has the green light to return after missing Sunday's game versus the Bucks. With this news, Collin Murray-Boyles, Gradey Dick and Jamison Battle could see reduced roles.

Scottie Barnes
Toronto Raptors
