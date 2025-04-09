Fantasy Basketball
Scottie Barnes News: Available vs. Charlotte

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 9, 2025

Barnes (hand) is available for Wednesday's game against the Hornets, Blake Murphy of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Barnes was initially listed as questionable for this matchup, but the star forward will return to action after sitting out the Raptors' past two contests. Barnes is averaging 18.9 points, 7.6 rebounds, 5.8 assists, 1.5 steals and 1.0 blocks per game this season across 62 starts.

Scottie Barnes
Toronto Raptors
