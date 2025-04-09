Scottie Barnes News: Available vs. Charlotte

Barnes (hand) is available for Wednesday's game against the Hornets, Blake Murphy of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Barnes was initially listed as questionable for this matchup, but the star forward will return to action after sitting out the Raptors' past two contests. Barnes is averaging 18.9 points, 7.6 rebounds, 5.8 assists, 1.5 steals and 1.0 blocks per game this season across 62 starts.