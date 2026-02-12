Scottie Barnes headshot

Scottie Barnes News: Big defensive effort in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 12, 2026 at 8:38am

Barnes accumulated 17 points (5-13 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 7-7 FT), seven rebounds, five assists, three blocks and three steals across 30 minutes during Wednesday's 113-95 loss to the Pistons.

The fifth-year star has produced multiple steals and blocks in two straight games and three of the last five as he continues to make a big defensive impact. Over the last 10 games, Barnes is averaging 17.5 points, 9.2 boards, 6.0 assists, 2.7 blocks and 1.3 steals while shooting 50.0 percent from the floor.

Scottie Barnes
Toronto Raptors
