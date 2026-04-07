Scottie Barnes News: Busts out of shooting funk
Barnes racked up 25 points (10-16 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 3-4 FT), eight rebounds, five assists, one steal and one block over 30 minutes during Tuesday's 121-95 win over the Heat.
Barnes shook off his shooting slump Tuesday, delivering a breakout performance that lifted the Raptors back into the No. 6 seed in the East. He'll need to keep that momentum rolling in Thursday's rematch with Miami.
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