Scottie Barnes News: Cleared to play Wednesday
Barnes (quadriceps) is available for Wednesday's game against the Spurs, Blake Murphy of Sportsnet.ca reports.
Barnes bruised his right quadriceps late in the fourth quarter of Tuesday's loss to the Thunder. He was initially listed as questionable for the second leg of Toronto's back-to-back set Wednesday, but he went through morning shootaround without any setbacks and has been given the green light to play against San Antonio. Since Feb. 1, Barnes has averaged 17.1 points, 8.3 rebounds, 6.0 assists, 2.4 blocks and 1.9 steals over 33.1 minutes per game.
