Scottie Barnes News: Comes close to triple-double

Barnes contributed 24 points (11-20 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 2-4 FT), 10 rebounds, eight assists and three steals in 38 minutes during Thursday's 132-126 loss to the Cavaliers.

Barnes finished just two assists shy of recording what would've been his second triple-double of the season. The star forward has been outstanding for the Raptors when available, and he's currently riding a stretch of nine games in a row with 15-plus points. Barnes is averaging 22.3 points, 7.7 rebounds, 5.4 assists and 1.7 steals per game in that span.