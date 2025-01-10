Scottie Barnes News: Comes close to triple-double
Barnes contributed 24 points (11-20 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 2-4 FT), 10 rebounds, eight assists and three steals in 38 minutes during Thursday's 132-126 loss to the Cavaliers.
Barnes finished just two assists shy of recording what would've been his second triple-double of the season. The star forward has been outstanding for the Raptors when available, and he's currently riding a stretch of nine games in a row with 15-plus points. Barnes is averaging 22.3 points, 7.7 rebounds, 5.4 assists and 1.7 steals per game in that span.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now