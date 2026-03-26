Scottie Barnes News: Comes close to triple-double
Barnes accumulated nine points (4-11 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 0-1 FT), eight rebounds, 12 assists, one block and two steals over 31 minutes during Wednesday's 119-94 loss to the Clippers.
Barnes had a rough showing offensively but thrived as a playmaker while leaving his usual imprint on the defensive end of the court. Barnes has been everywhere for the Raptors and can contribute in several ways. The All-Star forward has had double-digit assists in back-to-back games, averaging 15.7 points, 6.6 rebounds, 6.2 assists, 1.5 steals and 1.1 blocks per game over his last 10 appearances.
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