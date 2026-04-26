Scottie Barnes News: Comes up big in Game 4 win

Barnes posted 23 points (6-15 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 11-14 FT), nine rebounds, six assists, three blocks and one steal over 42 minutes during Sunday's 93-89 win over the Cavaliers in Game 4 of the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs.

It was a low-scoring affair at Scotiabank Arena on Sunday, with Barnes, Brandon Ingram and RJ Barrett combining for 64 of the Raptors' 93 points in the victory. Barnes scored 10 of his points in the fourth quarter and made all six of his free-throw attempts in the frame, all of which came in the final 35 seconds of the game that gave and grew the Raptors' lead. Game 5 on Wednesday will shift to Cleveland, where Barnes averaged 23.5 points, 6.0 assists, 2.5 rebounds and 1.0 steals over 36.0 minutes per game across the first two games of the series on the road.