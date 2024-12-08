Scottie Barnes News: Dishes 14 dimes Saturday vs. Mavs

Barnes supplied 19 points (8-17 FG, 3-7 3Pt), eight rebounds, 14 assists, one block and three steals over 38 minutes during Saturday's 125-118 loss to the Mavericks.

Barnes posted a career-high 14 assists Saturday and was two rebounds shy from registering his second triple-double of the 2024-25 regular season. Since returning from a 11-game absence due to an right orbital fracture, Barnes has averaged 21.8 points, 9.1 rebounds, 8.6 assists, 1.1 and 0.9 blocks over 34.2 minutes per game.