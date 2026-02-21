Scottie Barnes News: Doesn't practice Saturday

Barnes was excused from Saturday's practice due to personal reasons, and it is uncertain if he will play in Sunday's game against the Bucks, Michael Grange of Sportsnet.ca reports.

The Raptors are expected to provide an update on Barnes' status for Sunday by Saturday night. If he's unable to suit up in Milwaukee, Collin Murray-Boyles and Sandro Mamukelashvili would be candidates to see increased minutes, while Jamison Battle could enter the rotation.