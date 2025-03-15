Fantasy Basketball
Scottie Barnes News: Double-double in road win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 15, 2025

Barnes amassed 20 points (8-16 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 3-6 FT), 10 rebounds, three assists and one steal over 24 minutes during Friday's 126-118 win over Utah.

The fourth-year forward missed Wednesday's game with a hand injury, which likely contributed to Friday's reduced workload, but Barnes still came through with his 22nd double-double of the season and fourth in six March appearances. On the month so far, he's averaging 16.8 points, 8.8 boards, 4.0 assists, 1.8 steals and 0.8 blocks, with his scoring curtailed by 38.9 percent shooting from the floor.

