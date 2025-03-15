Scottie Barnes News: Double-double in road win

Barnes amassed 20 points (8-16 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 3-6 FT), 10 rebounds, three assists and one steal over 24 minutes during Friday's 126-118 win over Utah.

The fourth-year forward missed Wednesday's game with a hand injury, which likely contributed to Friday's reduced workload, but Barnes still came through with his 22nd double-double of the season and fourth in six March appearances. On the month so far, he's averaging 16.8 points, 8.8 boards, 4.0 assists, 1.8 steals and 0.8 blocks, with his scoring curtailed by 38.9 percent shooting from the floor.