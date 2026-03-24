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Scottie Barnes News: Double-double in win over Jazz

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 24, 2026 at 7:37am

Barnes accumulated 20 points (8-10 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 3-3 FT), seven rebounds, 10 assists, one block and one steal across 27 minutes during Monday's 143-127 win over Utah.

The double-double was the 26th of the season for Barnes, tying his career high, and it was his first involving assists and not rebounds since Jan. 20. The fifth-year forward has scored 20-plus points only twice in 11 March contests, averaging 16.2 points, 5.8 boards, 4.9 assists, 1.5 steals, 1.1 blocks and 1.0 threes on the month while shooting 52.6 percent from the floor.

Scottie Barnes
Toronto Raptors
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