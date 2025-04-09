Scottie Barnes News: Double-double vs. Charlotte

Barnes registered 17 points (7-15 FG, 3-5 3Pt), 11 rebounds, five assists and one block in 20 minutes during Wednesday's 126-96 win over the Hornets.

Barnes had been struggling to play through a right hand injury, which caused him to miss the Raptors' prior two games. He was cleared to return Wednesday, and the time off seems to have helped as he was more efficient from the field, particularly from long range. Barnes will look to finish out the 2024-25 regular-season strong, starting with Toronto's penultimate game against Dallas on Friday.