Scottie Barnes News: Double-doubles again Wednesday

Barnes had 33 points (14-18 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 13 rebounds, five assists, one block and two steals over 38 minutes during Wednesday's 130-113 victory over Brooklyn.

Barnes didn't meet much resistance inside, getting to the paint with ease to set up himself and his teammates. His shot was also falling, not only from three, but on mid-range jumpers. It was just a fantastic night overall for Barnes, who crossed the 30-point threshold for the first time since Dec. 3 and recorded his ninth double-double of the campaign.