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Scottie Barnes News: Double-doubles in Game 5 loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 30, 2026

Barnes finished Wednesday's 125-120 loss to the Cavaliers in Game 5 of the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs with 17 points (6-16 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 5-6 FT), eight rebounds, 11 assists, three blocks and one steal over 39 minutes.

Barnes recorded his second double-double of the postseason, both of which have included 11 assists. With Immanuel Quickley still sidelined due to a hamstring injury, Barnes has served as a makeshift point guard, averaging 8.0 assists through five playoff games, adding 24.0 points, 5.4 rebounds, 1.4 three-pointers and 2.6 combined steals and blocks.

Scottie Barnes
Toronto Raptors
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